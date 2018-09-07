Boundary wildfire in Montana’s Glacier National Park sparks spot fire in Alberta

A stubborn wildfire that’s been burning south of the Alberta-Montana border for weeks is being blamed for sparking a spot fire north of the border Friday afternoon.

“It’s believed embers from the middle of the Boundary fire burning in Glacier National Park have triggered the spot fire in Canada,” said Penny Bertram, incident information officer with the Northern Rockies Management Team in Montana.

Thick black smoke could been seen rolling over the mountain into Waterton Village, within Waterton Lakes National Park, late Friday afternoon.

The spot fire is about 100 acres in size, but Bertram said officials weren’t too worried about it spreading as of 5 p.m. MT because it was in a “backcountry bowl” surrounded by rock.

Parks Canada said Friday afternoon it had closed Bertha Bay and Bertha Lake backcountry campgrounds and is monitoring the fire by helicopter.