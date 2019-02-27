Extremely rare Tom Brady rookie card sells for $400K at auction

An extremely rare autographed rookie football card of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sold for $400,100 in an online auction Monday night.

The 2000 playoff contenders championship rookie ticket card was just one of 100 produced and was in mint condition, having received a rating of 9 by Beckett Grading.

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: Bill Belichick, Tom Brady — Where would one be without the other?

“This sale was record-setting but also largely predicted,” said PWCC Marketplace CEO Brett Huigens in a statement. “The trading card market is rapidly maturing among tangible asset investors and record prices are becoming increasingly frequent, especially among the market’s most desired issues.”

WATCH: Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, Mickey Mouse celebrate Super Bowl win at Disney World



The card is believed to have been owned by former NFL lineman and card collector/investor Evan Mathis, according to Sports Collectors Daily.

READ MORE: 10-year-old boy wins science fair by questioning if Tom Brady is a cheater

Brady’s card eclipsed the then-record-setting $350,100 fetched for a 1996-97 Michael Jordan card just last week.

— Field Level Media