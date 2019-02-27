Sports
February 27, 2019 2:09 pm

Extremely rare Tom Brady rookie card sells for $400K at auction

By Staff Reuters
An extremely rare autographed rookie football card of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sold for $400,100 in an online auction Monday night.

The 2000 playoff contenders championship rookie ticket card was just one of 100 produced and was in mint condition, having received a rating of 9 by Beckett Grading.

“This sale was record-setting but also largely predicted,” said PWCC Marketplace CEO Brett Huigens in a statement. “The trading card market is rapidly maturing among tangible asset investors and record prices are becoming increasingly frequent, especially among the market’s most desired issues.”

The card is believed to have been owned by former NFL lineman and card collector/investor Evan Mathis, according to Sports Collectors Daily.

Brady’s card eclipsed the then-record-setting $350,100 fetched for a 1996-97 Michael Jordan card just last week.

— Field Level Media

© 2019 Reuters

