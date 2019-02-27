Crime
February 27, 2019 9:38 am
Updated: February 27, 2019 9:40 am

Police seize cocaine, arrest two in Lindsay

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

City of Kawartha Lakes Police arrested two people Tuesday as part of a drug investigation.

Dan Nyznik/CHEX News
A A

A Lindsay man and woman face drug-related charges following a police investigation into the sale of cocaine and other controlled substances in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant Tuesday at a Lindsay residence. Officers say they seized cocaine and a prohibited weapon.

Two occupants of the home were arrested.

READ MORE: Man killed in early morning crash on Highway 35 south of Lindsay

Kevin Justin Colvin, 34, and Peggy Zwicher, 33, both of Lindsay, are each charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a prohibited weapon.

They are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 28.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Kawartha Lakes
City of Kawartha Lakes police
CKL
Cocaine
Drug Bust
Drug Possession
Kawartha Lakes
Kawartha Lakes Police
Search Warrant

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.