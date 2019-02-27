Police seize cocaine, arrest two in Lindsay
A Lindsay man and woman face drug-related charges following a police investigation into the sale of cocaine and other controlled substances in the City of Kawartha Lakes.
The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant Tuesday at a Lindsay residence. Officers say they seized cocaine and a prohibited weapon.
Two occupants of the home were arrested.
Kevin Justin Colvin, 34, and Peggy Zwicher, 33, both of Lindsay, are each charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a prohibited weapon.
They are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 28.
