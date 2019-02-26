Regina police charge one man, two teens after series of reported break-and-enters

The Regina Police Service say they have charged a man and two teenagers following numerous alleged break-and-enters around the city.

Police say they were called to a break-and-enter in progress in the 1400-block of Clayton Street at about 3:15 a.m. on Feb. 24.

A canine and officers located the three suspects on the 6700-block of Dewdney Avenue, according to police.

Police say they found property believed to be stolen from several other reported break-and-enters.

Braison North McNab, 24, of Regina, is facing charges that include six counts of break-and-entering and committing theft, according to police.

Police say the two teenagers, 15 and 17, face charges that include two counts of break-and-entering and committing theft.

McNab appeared in provincial court on Monday. The two teens appeared in youth court the same day.