Man using ATM allegedly robbed with machete in downtown Regina

The Regina Police Service is investigating after a man was allegedly robbed with a machete while using an ATM downtown on Sunday.
Police say the incident happened in the 1900 block of Hamilton Street shortly after 5 p.m.
The victim was not hurt during the robbery, according to police.
Police describe the suspect as five-foot-eight-inches, with a medium build, wearing a black parka, blue jeans and a backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
