Bail hearing set for youth facing terrorism charges in Kingston, Ont.

Dates for the bail hearing of the Kingston, Ont., youth facing two terrorism-related charges have finally been set.

The youth, who was arrested Jan. 24 in Kingston, is charged for allegedly trying to coerce someone to plant a bomb.

The bail hearing is set to run over two days since the federal Crown attorneys asked for a full day to present their arguments.

The youth’s bail hearing had been delayed five times, and in that time, he has hired two new lawyers to represent him, Sean Ellacott and Simon Borys.

The youth will appear in person on March 12 at Kingston’s Superior Court of Justice and again for the second scheduled day on March 29, at Kingston’s Ontario Court of Justice.

Borys, who was present at the youth’s video court appearance on Tuesday, says the matter has not been remanded to the Superior Court, but will simply be held at the Court Street location because a room was available on March 12.

Borys also said there is a possibility that police may lay more charges, although he couldn’t say how many, what the nature of those charges were or when they would be administered.

He did say that he doesn’t believe police have found more crimes allegedly committed by the youth, but are simply adding on to the ones they charged him with on Jan. 24.