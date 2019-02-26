Brian Pallister
February 26, 2019 4:16 pm

Manitoba fixed election date not so fixed, says Pallister

By Staff The Canadian Press

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said at a press conference Tuesday the 2020 date set under the provincial Elections Act is a "drop dead" date.

John Woods/Canadian Press
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has dropped another hint that he might call an early election.

Pallister said Tuesday the province’s fixed-election date of Oct. 6, 2020 under the provincial Elections Act is more of a “drop-dead” date — the latest a vote must be held. He pointed to a clause in the Elections Act that allows the legislature to be dissolved at any time, which would prompt an election.

Pallister said in a year-end interview in December that flexible election timing is a minor advantage governments have over opposition parties.

The governing Progressive Conservatives have started preparing for a campaign, and have already nominated two dozen candidates.

Pallister has also promised to cut the provincial sales tax before an election, and was coy when asked whether that cut will be included in next week’s budget.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

