Canucks make a pair of trade deadline deals

The Vancouver Canucks made a pair of moves ahead of the NHL trade deadline, the most notable of which shipped out defenceman Erik Gudbranson to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Tanner Pearson.

Both players have struggled in the 2018-19 campaign, and get to hit the reset button for their new teams.

Pearson, 25, is a former 24-goal scorer who spent 17 games with the LA Kings to start the year before he was sent to Pittsburgh for forward Carl Hagelin. He has nine goals and six assists on the year.

Gudbranson struggled over his three years in Vancouver — his plus-minus sat at -48 in 139 games with the Canucks. The Canucks acquired Gudbranson for Jared McCann, a 2016 second-round pick, and a 2016 fourth-round pick in 2016.

The Canucks also swapped prospect forwards with the San Jose Sharks. Linus Karlsson is now a part of the Canucks organization and Jonathan Dahlen will now reside in the Bay Area.

— With files from The Canadian Press