Posters hung in Saskatoon to shed light on historical missing persons case

A Saskatchewan family is appealing for any information on the whereabouts of Draper Lee Jim, who went missing 13 years ago.

Posters have gone up in Saskatoon in hopes a tip could help solve the historical missing persons case.

Jim, who was 27 years old at the time, vanished without a trace on Feb. 21, 2006, after leaving his job at the Maple Leaf Foods plant in North Battleford, Sask. His last known whereabouts was 21 kilometres north on Highway 4.

Draper was dropped off on the side of the road, and was attempting to get to Witchekan Lake First Nation.

In 2016, police believed they had a major break in the cold case, however, they said it turned out to be a false confession.

