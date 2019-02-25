Conservatives call for Trudeau to appear at justice committee on SNC-Lavalin affair

One day before former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould is set to face committee questioning over the SNC-Lavalin affair, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is launching a formal bid in the House of Commons to try and get Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to appear too.

The House of Commons will debate on Monday an opposition motion put forward by Scheer asking MPs to “order the Prime Minister to appear, testify and answer questions at the Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights, under oath, for a televised two-hour meeting, before Friday, March 15, 2019.”

Given the Liberals hold a majority in the House of Commons, defeat for the motion is all but guaranteed.

However, it keeps the myriad questions swirling around the controversy in the spotlight and could force the government to explain its reasoning if members and Trudeau himself vote against the motion.

It also comes just days after Liberal members — all but two — voted against a separate motion from the NDP last week calling on the government to allow a public inquiry into the controversy, which was sparked by reporting three weeks ago from the Globe and Mail.

The report cited unnamed sources alleging Wilson-Raybould — who was shuffled from the high-profile position of attorney general to Minister of Veterans Affairs in January in what is widely considered a demotion — was pressured by officials in the Prime Minister’s Office to help SNC-Lavalin avoid a criminal trial.

The Montreal engineering giant is facing corruption and fraud charges for allegedly bribing Libyan officials between 2001 and 2011.

If convicted, it faces a 10-year ban on bidding for lucrative government contracts.

The allegations in the report assert that officials pressured Wilson-Raybould to intervene and urge the director of public prosecutions to reverse the decision not to offer a newly-created, untested legal tool called a remediation agreement or deferred prosecution agreement to the firm.

While Trudeau has called the report “false,” his story has also been consistently evolving since the allegations first emerged.

He acknowledged discussing the matter with Wilson-Raybould but says he told her in the meeting that the decision of how to handle the matter was “hers alone.” He also appeared to suggest on Feb. 11 that her continued presence in cabinet indicated there was nothing wrong.

She resigned the following day and told the House of Commons last week she wants the opportunity to “speak my truth.”

At the justice committee last week, Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick expanded on what went on in the meeting with Wilson-Raybould and Trudeau, as well as two others in December 2018 — months after the decision not to offer a remediation agreement was made — with both PMO officials and himself.

Wernick told MPs at that committee that he used his meeting to “convey consequences” of not offering a remediation agreement to Wilson-Raybould.

But he said those consequences were related to the threats to jobs and suppliers to the company, not to her.

