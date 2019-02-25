Motorists warned of sudden and significant reduced visibility in London area due to blowing snow

It was a pretty wet and windy weekend in the Forest City, but Old Man Winter isn’t done with the weather wallop just yet.

A blowing snow advisory from Environment Canada remains in effect for London and the surrounding areas, while a wind warning ended shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Although the warning is over, it’s still going to be a windy day.

“There will still be fairly strong gusts at 60 or 70 km/h throughout the afternoon before diminishing further in the evening,” said Ryan Rozinski, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

London is also expected to see a bit of snow Monday, but Rozinski said it’s the combination of snow and wind that will make driving hazardous.

“We’re only expecting about two centimetres to fall during the day which ordinarily isn’t too much trouble, but looking at the stronger wind gusts and with it being fairly cold, the snow will blow around fairly easily, leading to very sudden and dramatic reductions in visibility,” he said.

“Certain areas could experience suddenly reduced visibility which may not last very long, but could certainly create difficult travel conditions.”

Shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday, officials announced that school transportation in Oxford County would be cancelled for the day due to poor visibility.

Feb 25: Transportation in OXFORD is CANCELLED for the day due to visibility. All other areas are starting as scheduled. Parents/guardians are responsible for students to, from and at school bus stops. pic.twitter.com/tnfwOSe0ex — Southwestern ON STS (@mybigyellowbus) February 25, 2019

North of the city, things are much worse. Huron and Perth counties are under a blizzard warning and several roads are closed in Bruce County because of the same poor visibility caused by the combination of wind and snow.

UPDATE Road Closures: Several roads remain closed across West Region due to poor weather and driving conditions. ^jt pic.twitter.com/cMD45wolEH — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) February 25, 2019

According to Rozinski, the wind will start to die down early Monday afternoon and the flurries should end early in the evening.

Overnight, London will see mainly cloudy skies with a low around -12 C.

On Tuesday, the forecast is calling for mainly cloudy skies, no snow and a high of -7 C.

— With files from Jess Brady