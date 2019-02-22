London could see damaging winds with gusts up to 110 km/h Sunday

It’s going to be a blustery end to the weekend in the Forest City.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London and surrounding areas that warns of damaging winds Sunday.

According to the weather reporting agency, following the passage of a sharp cold front, London could see damaging winds with gusts from 90 to 110 km/h Sunday afternoon.

Areas near the Great Lakes are more likely to experience winds at the higher end of the range, officials said.

Strong winds are expected to persist through Sunday night and should gradually weaken Monday.

Damage to buildings and power outages are possible, the agency said.

In addition to the gusty winds, Environment Canada is calling for flurries and blowing snow Sunday, with snowfall amounts of 2 to 5 cm possible by Monday morning.

Londoners are being warned of possible whiteout conditions at times as any fresh snow that falls will be whipped up by the strong winds.

Travel will be hazardous as visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.