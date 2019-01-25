Risk of frostbite, hypothermia prompts MLHU to issue 2nd cold-weather alert

Brisk winds and frigid temperatures will return to the London region on Friday evening, prompting the Middlesex-London Health Unit to issue its second cold weather alert of the season.

According to Environment Canada, overnight lows are expected to drop to -18 C overnight Friday feeling more like -26 with the windchill. The alert will stay in effect into Saturday morning when temperatures are forecast to climb to a slightly less cold -10 C, the health unit said.

While the temperature may warm up a bit, the agency said winds are expected to remain strong, which means temperatures could change quickly making it feel much colder.

Along with the freezing temperatures comes a risk of frostbite and hypothermia, the health unit warned.

London will see sunny skies Saturday, but Environment Canada is still warning of a risk of frostbite with the windchill. On Sunday, the Forest City can expect cloudy skies and a chance of flurries.

The average high for this year is -3 C.

