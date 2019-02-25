Toronto under extreme cold weather alert

Toronto’s medical officer of health has issued an extreme cold weather alert as the temperature is expected to reach -20 C with the wind chill on Monday.

The advisory is issued when the temperature is forecast to reach -15 C or colder, or with a wind chill of -20 C or colder.

READ MORE: Windstorm lashes southern Ontario, some outages expected to continue overnight

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

The conditions are expected to remain frigid Monday evening with a low of -12 C and -20 C with the wind chill overnight.

The extreme cold weather arrives as strong wind gusts subside in the Greater Toronto Area. Parts of Southern Ontario were under a wind warning on Sunday due to winds of up to 100 km/h in some regions.

The cold alert triggers weather services for homeless people, including TTC tokens for people to get to shelter, increased street outreach, and a direction to shelters to relax any service restrictions in place.

READ MORE: Global News Meteorologist Anthony Farnell gives his winter forecast 2018/19

A warming centre is open at Metro Hall by 7 p.m. the day an alert is called, and remains open continuously until noon on the day an alert is terminated.

The public is encouraged to check on vulnerable friends, neighbours and family to ensure they are safe as the weather conditions change.

TO's Medical Officer of Health has issued an #ExtremeColdAlert today. More info: https://t.co/3hqeeMFovs #StayWarm — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) February 25, 2019