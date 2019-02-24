Features
Black entrepreneurs launch inaugural ‘Our Story’ artisan market in Halifax

Tyrone Dixon shows off his new t-shirt at the inaugural Our Story Vendors Market in Halifax on Sun. Feb. 24, 2019.

Black entrepreneurs from across Halifax wrapped up Black History Month with a creative twist on Sunday, hosting the city’s first ‘Our Story’ vendors market.

The idea is to showcase the innovation and excellence of African-Nova Scotian artists, bakers and designers, and the unique lens through which they see the world.

Organizers said it’s important to have a space to highlight the work of Black artists as they’re not often granted the same opportunities as others to have their work put front and centre.

“I think that there’s a certain level of resiliency that shines through everybody’s artwork,” said co-organizer Kate MacDonald.

“It’s made by us for us, and I think you can’t duplicate that or reinvent that in any other way.”

Trevor Silver, designer of tREv Clothing in Dartmouth, N.S., agreed.

His work aims to remind the wearer to keep his or her eye on the prize, while supporting and engaging one’s community.

“My brand is called tREv Clothing… so it stands for trust, respect, educate and value. You gotta trust yourself, respect yourself, educate yourself and value yourself and others to succeed,” he told Global News. “So the brand is all about strong values towards success.”

Featured at the market were various sweets, paintings, designer clothes, books and beauty products all designed, produced and sold by Black entrepreneurs in Nova Scotia.

Organizers hope to make it a regular event at the YMCA on Gottingen Street.

