Heavy snow, strong winds expected as winter storm to descend on New Brunswick Sunday evening

Be prepared for a messy commute throughout much of New Brunswick on Monday as a “hazardous” winter storm makes its way into the region overnight on Sunday.

Environment Canada is forecasting that a low pressure system will approach the region on Sunday, before tracking across southern New Brunswick Sunday night and Monday morning, bringing with it strong southeasterly gusts of 90 km/h wind along coastal areas.

Snow will begin falling on western New Brunswick Sunday afternoon.

What will begin as light snow will spread eastward before becoming heavy at times and then eventually tapering off to flurries on Monday.

Saint John, Fredericton and Moncton are projected to receive 20 to 30 cm of snow, while the northwestern portions of the province will receive 30 to 40 cm of snow.

The northeast will see even more accumulation, with a predicted 40 to 60 cm of snow.

If that wasn’t enough, it’s likely that visibility will be reduced at times due to the heavy snow and a mixture of strong winds in some areas.

Although the storm is expected to subside by Monday, strong, cold winds are likely to persist through much of the weekend.

Environment Canada is recommending that New Brunswickers consider postponing non-essential travel in the northern parts of the province until conditions improve.