Halifax police investigating 4 separate impaired driving crashes in 1 night

It was a busy Friday night for Halifax Regional Police, who responded to four separate crashes that are suspected of being the result of impaired driving.

Police say three men, ages 28, 29 and 56, and a 20-year-old woman face charges in connection with the collisions.

READ MORE: Uber driver charged after allegedly driving impaired with customer in backseat in Oshawa

One man had a blood alcohol reading of over twice the legal limit, while another man was three times over.

The third man was charged with refusal and assaulting a police officer, then issued a summary offence ticket under the Cannabis Act, according to police.

WATCH: Teen charged after ‘tons of rumours’ prompted fear during weapons call at Dartmouth High School

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

One of the collisions involved a marked police cruiser, which was stopped to help a broken-down motorist.

Police say the cruiser was parked with its emergency lights activated when it was struck from behind. The officer was able to exit the vehicle and arrest the driver, who was determined to be intoxicated.

READ MORE: Peterborough man accused of impaired driving, threatening police officers

The officer was later taken to hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer has since been released from hospital.

Officers are also investigating a fifth impaired driving complaint in Dartmouth, but that investigation remains in its early stages.