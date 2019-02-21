Peterborough man accused of impaired driving, threatening police officers

A Peterborough man is accused of impaired driving and threatening officers following a collision in Peterborough last week.

Peterborough Police Service officers found a vehicle stuck in a snowbank in a George Street north parking lot early Friday.

Officers located the vehicle with its front-end buried in the snowbank and a driver in the vehicle. The man was taken to hospital for injuries.

An officer smell alcohol coming from the driver. However, police allege the man refused “several times” to provide a proper breath sample. He allegedly threatened officers, too.

Lukas Wheeler Haw, 21, of Olympus Avenue, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle; failure or refusal to comply with demand; and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 6.

