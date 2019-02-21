World
February 21, 2019 1:54 pm

All bets are off — it’s snowing in Las Vegas

By Staff The Associated Press

Snow accumulates on a median along the Las Vegas Strip at the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/John Locher)
A A

Las Vegas is getting a rare taste of winter weather, with significant snowfall across the metro area for the first time in a decade.

The National Weather Service said Las Vegas’ half an inch (1.3 centimetres) of snow late Wednesday was the first measurable snow on a Feb. 20 since record keeping started in 1937.

WATCH: Park in Hawaii gets unusual snow dusting

Forecasters say the snow accumulation could reach 3 inches by Friday on the western and southern outskirts of the city, but rain could reduce accumulation.

Las Vegas schools were open Thursday and the Nevada Highway Patrol said some areas had snow and ice but all freeways were open.

IN PHOTOS: Las Vegas experiences rare snowfall

Nevada Weather

A dusting of snow covers an area along the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/John Locher)
Winter Weather Vegas

Snow accumulates on a median along the Las Vegas Strip at the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/John Locher)
Nevada Weather

A man walks near accumulated snow along the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Nevada Weather

Snow falls on the Luxor hotel and casino Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/John Locher)
Nevada Weather

Snow falls on the Luxor hotel and casino Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/John Locher)
Las Vegas Snow

Snow falls outside of Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.

(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Las Vegas Snow

Snow falls around Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.

(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Las Vegas
Las Vegas snow
las vegas snowfall
national weather service
National Weather Service vegas snowfall record
nevada snow
Snow
vegas snow
vegas snow record

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.