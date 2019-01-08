World
January 8, 2019 7:37 am
Updated: January 8, 2019 8:31 am

Rare snowfall blankets Athens as temperatures across Greece hit record lows

By Staff Reuters

View of the ancient Acropolis Hill after snowfall in the Greek capital on January 8, 2019 in Athens, Greece.

Milos Bicanski/Getty Images
The ancient monuments in Athens got a rare dusting of snow on Tuesday as temperatures across Greece hit record lows, bringing transport to a standstill in some areas.

While early morning tourists at the Acropolis were treated to a snow-globe scene, locals had to contend with roads made impassable by ice and many schools were closed in the Athens region.

In northern Greece, where an all-time low of -23 C was recorded in the city of Florina, highways, rail and bus services were disrupted.

Heavy rain and snow was reported on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, which is more used to protracted periods of drought.

This picture taken on January 8, 2019 in Athens shows the archaeological site of the ancient Temple of Zeus following a snowfall over the Greek capital.

ANGELOS TZORTZINIS / AFP

