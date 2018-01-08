Rare snowfall covers Sahara Desert sand dunes

Incredible images captured Sunday in northern Algeria show a blanket of fluffy white snow on the orange sand dunes of the famed Sahara Desert.

The rare sight was captured by amateur photographer Karim Bouchetata in his hometown of Aïn Séfra, where the snow lasted a few hours before melting away.

Meteorologist Ross Hall explained that due to the region’s elevation and northern location, it’s not unheard of for snow to fall in this part of the desert, although it is rare.

In December 2016, Bouchetata photographed a dusting of snow in the same area that captured international headlines.

But Hall pointed out that the last time snow was recorded before December 2016 was in 1979.

“The chance of it happening two years in a row is quite remarkable,” said Hall.

Bouchetata told Global News that the snowfall was only observed in the “desert gate” of Ain Sefra.

“There was no trace of it in the city. The view was wonderful – snow white on the golden dunes and mountains of the area,” he said.