Westboro crash route number to be retired: Councillor

The route number of the bus involved in last month’s deadly bus crash is set to be retired.

According to Kanata North Coun. Allan Hubley, the change comes due to a request from those involved in the crash and their families. The tragic crash killed three and injured over 20 others.

The route number, 269, is slated to be changed to 257.

“The change is listed now to be made in the spring,” Hubley said.

The routes are changed throughout the year at set times to minimize the effect on commuters. While the next change is slated for the spring, Hubley says if the LRT is delayed again that can have an effect on the number change.

If the delay is substantial, then the change will be made regardless, Hubley added.

This change echos one made after the crash between an OC Transpo bus and a Via Rail train in Barrhaven in 2013. The route in that crash, originally number 76, was changed to 72 after the crash, then became 272 after the introduction of “Conexxion” routes in preparation for LRT.

The investigation into January’s crash is still ongoing.