Crime
February 20, 2019 3:07 pm

No injuries reported after vehicle stuck on railway struck by train in Muskoka Lakes Township

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police say no one was hurt as a result of the incident.

Nick Westoll/Global News
A A

Police say no injuries were reported after a vehicle stuck on a railway in Muskoka Lakes Township was struck by a train.

According to Bracebridge OPP, on Saturday, an ice fisherman attempted to drive down an unmaintained seasonal road to access the lake.

Officers say the road conditions deteriorated to the point where the driver was forced to turn back, however, his vehicle became stuck at a rail crossing.

Police say a slow-moving train came by and a collided with the vehicle.

READ MORE: Man charged after police find driver asleep in vehicle stuck on Lake Nipissing

Officers say no one was hurt as a result of the incident and specialized rail equipment was used to remove the damaged vehicle from the rail line.

Police are warning residents that some roads are only maintained in the summer and are not sanded, salted or plowed in the winter.

“Deep snow, ice and fallen debris make these roads impassable (even for) highly capable off-road vehicles and passage should not be attempted,” the police said.

Officers are also reminding residents that trails groomed for snowmobiles are off-limits to all other vehicles.

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bracebridge OPP
Collision
Muskoka Lakes Township
Ontario Provincial Police
Stuck in Snow
summer roads
Train Vehicle Collision
Winter Driving
winter maintenance

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.