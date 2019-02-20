One in custody following multi-vehicle collision on County Road 28 in Fraserville
One person is in custody following a multi-vehicle collision south of Peterborough on Wednesday morning.
Peterborough Police Service say officers were called to a three-vehicle collision on County Road 28 and County Road 21 at the roundabout in Fraserville in Cavan Monaghan Township just after 8 a.m.
Police say there were minor injuries in the incident. Several vehicles sustained significant damage and one of the vehicles was removed from the ditch.
Police say they have one person in custody but no details were provided as the investigation continues.
