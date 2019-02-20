Bathurst Police investigating Purolator fire as suspicious: Report
Police are investigating a fire that heavily damaged a Purolator distribution centre in Bathurst, N.B., as “suspicious.”
The Northern Light confirmed the news with the deputy chief of the Bathurst Police Force.
“With the assistance of the N.B. fire marshal we are able to confirm that the fire is deemed to be suspicious and as a result is being investigated as an arson,” Stephane Roy, told Northern Light in an email.
The Bathurst Police Force has not responded to a request for comment.
READ MORE: Purolator says fire at Bathurst, N.B. distribution centre will have minimal impact on shipments
The Bathurst Fire Department responded to the blaze at 11 p.m. on Feb. 2.
When they arrived, the building was already “totally involved” and crews remained on scene until 5 a.m.
The Purolator facility was completely gutted by the fire but the company said it had minimal effect on their shipments.
WATCH: Fire at abandoned Saint John home deemed suspicious
The terminal was not operating at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.