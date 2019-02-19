Two-month road closure in southeast Kelowna for waterworks project

A section of Stewart Road West in southeast Kelowna will be closed for approximately two months for realignment and a waterworks project, the City of Kelowna announced on Tuesday.

The closure will start Wednesday, Feb. 20.

The city said the closure will take place between Crawford Road and Saucier Road to accommodate an ongoing waterworks project.

According to the city, work includes the installation of new water main lines, the creation of new bike lanes and a major re-alignment to existing roads to improve safety and accessibility for local traffic.

The city said the widening, alignment and intersection improvements will improve the ‘S’ curve north of the Stewart Road West and Saucier Road intersection by smoothing out the curves and road grades.

The city said during the closure, residents and businesses within the work zone will be able to access their properties. Other motorists will be directed to follow a detour along Crawford and DeHart roads.

The city says by 2021, the $86-million water project will deliver clean drinking water to more than 2,000 southeast Kelowna households and a sustainable water supply to South Mission agriculture.

