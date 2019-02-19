Canada
Traffic stop by Hamilton Police results in two arrests

A traffic stop was conducted and Hamilton Police say the driver failed to produce the appropriate documents and tried to give them a fake name.

A traffic stop by Hamilton Police has resulted in the arrests of two people.

Shortly before noon Monday, police saw silver Mercedes Benz “operating suspiciously” as it travelled eastbound on Rymal Road, approaching Nebo Road.

Police stopped the vehicle. They say the driver failed to produce the appropriate documents and tried to give them a fake name.

Police determined that the driver’s licence had been suspended and that he was bound a court order not to be in control of an automobile. Police also determined that both the driver and a passenger in the car were under a court order not to associate with each other.

As a result, both men aged 21 and 29, were arrested and held in custody for a bail hearing.

