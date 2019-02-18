Curling a passion that now pays for Eskimos kicker Sean Whyte

Edmonton Eskimos kicker Sean Whyte doesn’t normally get a job in the off-season as his focus is football training.

“I would just train kids for kicking,” Whyte said. “I just play hockey and I curl and just play sports and train. But I was just bored and wanted to do more.”

Curling has been a growing passion of his. The 33-year-old worked with the ice maker at a curling club in B.C. in 2008; that’s what got him in to the sport.

This year, he got a job as assistant manager at the Thistle Curling Club in Edmonton. The hope is that he can learn to one day become a manager.

“Right now I’m doing the social media,” said Whyte, who has only been on the job about four weeks. “I want to change the clothing around here. I’m just trying to bring a younger energy around here, I’ve got the tunes playing.

“I love it here, these people are awesome. I could come here every day…it’s a fun atmosphere to be in.”

