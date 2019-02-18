World
February 18, 2019 1:07 pm
Updated: February 18, 2019 1:08 pm

WW2 sailor who kissed woman in iconic Times Square photo dies at age 95

By Staff The Associated Press

In this Aug. 14, 1945 file photo provided by the U.S. Navy, a sailor and a woman kiss in New York's Times Square, as people celebrate the end of World War II.

Victor Jorgensen/U.S. Navy, File
The ecstatic sailor shown kissing a woman in Times Square celebrating the end of Second World War has died. George Mendonsa was 95.

Mendonsa’s daughter, Sharon Molleur, told The Providence Journal Mendonsa fell and had a seizure Sunday at the assisted living facility in Middletown, Rhode Island, where he lived with his wife of 70 years.

Mendonsa was shown kissing Greta Zimmer Friedman, a dental assistant in a nurse’s uniform, on Aug. 14, 1945. Known as V-J Day, it was the day Japan surrendered to the United States.

The photo by Alfred Eisenstaedt became one of the most famous photographs of the 20th century.

It was years before Mendonsa and Friedman were confirmed to be the couple.

Friedman died in 2016 at the age of 92.

Mendonsa died two days before his 96th birthday.

In this July 2, 2009, photo George Mendonsa poses for a photo in Middletown, R.I., holding a copy of the famous Alfred Eisenstadt photo of Mendonsa kissing a woman in a nurse’s uniform in Times Square on Aug. 14, 1945, while celebrating the end of World War II, left.

Connie Grosch/Providence Journal via AP
© 2019 The Canadian Press

