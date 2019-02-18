WW2 sailor who kissed woman in iconic Times Square photo dies at age 95

The ecstatic sailor shown kissing a woman in Times Square celebrating the end of Second World War has died. George Mendonsa was 95.

Mendonsa’s daughter, Sharon Molleur, told The Providence Journal Mendonsa fell and had a seizure Sunday at the assisted living facility in Middletown, Rhode Island, where he lived with his wife of 70 years.

READ MORE: Oldest World War II veteran in U.S. dies at 112

Mendonsa was shown kissing Greta Zimmer Friedman, a dental assistant in a nurse’s uniform, on Aug. 14, 1945. Known as V-J Day, it was the day Japan surrendered to the United States.

The photo by Alfred Eisenstaedt became one of the most famous photographs of the 20th century.

WATCH: Second World War vet receives more than 100,000 birthday cards after Facebook request

It was years before Mendonsa and Friedman were confirmed to be the couple.

Friedman died in 2016 at the age of 92.

Mendonsa died two days before his 96th birthday.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!