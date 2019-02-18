Man with connections in the Okanagan wanted on Canada-wide warrant

RCMP in Prince George are appealing for public’s help in tracking down a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

The warrant has been issued for Tal Kalum LaRiviere, 31, for being unlawfully at large.

According to RCMP, the arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 2 after LaRiviere failed to meet the conditions of his release by missing curfew at his designated residence in Prince George.

LaRiviere has connections in Vernon and Grimshaw, Alberta and may be travelling in northern Alberta or northern B.C.

LaRiviere is described as:

• Metis male

• six-foot-two-inches in height

• 194 pounds

• Brown hair

• Brown eyes

He is believed to be driving a blue 1994 GMC 1500 pick-up bearing B.C. licence plate MY9 880.

If Lariviere or his vehicle are located, you’re asked to immediately contact the RCMP or the police of jurisdiction in your area or call 911.

Police say LaRiviere is considered violent and should not be approached.

