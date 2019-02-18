‘No way Norway’: Moose Jaw’s response to a ‘moose truce’

No way, Norway.

That’s the message Moose Jaw sent to Norway in the battle over the title of world’s tallest moose.

Last week, Norway’s Moose Truce hit the airwaves, but days later, No way Norway was released.

It’s a song written and sung by Nova Scotian Dave Carroll, proving this battle has become a national concern.

And it’s not the first the Maritimes have lent a hand.

New Brunswick’s Moosehead Breweries donated $25,000 towards the Mac the Moose fund in January.

Since then, Linda Otnes Henriksen, deputy mayor of Stor-Elvdal, has called for a truce, but Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie doesn’t see that as a solution.

The two appeared on BBC News last week to share their story, and Tolmie made it clear he wasn’t going to back down.

The battle was sparked by the hosts of YouTube’s The Justin & Greg Show, who pointed out that Mac was dethroned by a mere 30 centimetres.

Henriksen did say she was planning to make a trip to Moose Jaw by the end of February to further discuss the situation.

