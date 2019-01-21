Mac the Moose weighs in on the battle to reclaim his title as ‘world’s tallest moose’

It may be one of the most exciting things to happen to Moose Jaw since Al Capone allegedly visited the friendly city in the late 1920’s. In the fight to reclaim the title of ‘world’s tallest moose,’ Mac himself is now weighing in.

In a statement read on his behalf by Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie, Mac has “granted permission” to be restored to his former glory. Saying “when you mess with the moose you get the antlers.”

As tensions build between Saskatchewan and Norway, the list of possibilities to increase Mac’s size is growing by the day. The city has now received thousands of submissions and is gaining international attention.

“I don’t see the connection between Moose and Norway but I do see the connection between Moose and Canada and I think the rightful crown belongs in the city of Moose Jaw,” Tolmie said.

“We have seen our community rally and take action and we’re going to put our money where our mouth is and get this done.”

Tourism Moose Jaw says its first step is to make sure Mac is structurally sound and in this case, size does matter. Which could mean building Mac a bigger rack or longer legs.

“As much fun as those ideas were- I mean the idea of a Mountie riding Mac with a cup of Tim Horton’s and a hockey stick couldn’t be more Canadian. I think realistically we need to have a bigger Moose,” Moose Jaw Tourism Executive Director, Jacki L’Heureux- Mason said.

L’Heureux- Mason went on to say, the effort to reinstate Mac as the largest moose statue in the world would not involve tax dollars. Instead, it would be funded by donations.

She also said an older couple used to stop in and leave a donation for Mac’s upkeep every year. They have since died but left an endowment which was to be used for Mac’s care.

A Go Fund Me Campaign has also raised nearly $3,000 to help Mac restore his pride.

The epic battle was sparked by the duo Justin & Greg from “The Justin & Greg Show,” who pointed out Mac was dethroned by a mere 30 centimeters by another Moose Statue north of Oslo, Norway.

“There’s been plenty of smack talk online so we’re not afraid to say that chrome moose is an ostentatious monstrosity,” Justin said.

While there is no set timeline as to when Mac will receive his makeover, for now it’s safe to say he’s enjoying the spotlight.