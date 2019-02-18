Rogue young bear roaming streets of Saanich

Saanich police are warning residents of a small but potentially dangerous visitor roaming their community.

On Saturday at about 5 p.m., a small black bear was seen and photographed in the 4800 block of Townsend Drive.

The bear appeared to be alone and simply wandering down the road.

BC Conservation has been notified.

Area residents are advised to be aware and vigilant, especially regarding the safety of their pets and small children.

