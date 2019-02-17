Anthony Weiner released after serving prison time for sexting teen
AYER, Mass. — Disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner has been released from federal prison in Massachusetts.
The New York Democrat, a once-rising star who also ran for mayor, was convicted of having illicit online contact with a 15-year-old North Carolina girl in 2017.
He began serving a 21-month prison sentence that November at the Federal Medical Center Devens, located about 64 kilometres west of Boston in Ayer, Massachusetts.
READ MORE: Anthony Weiner begins prison sentence for sexting teenager
The Federal Bureau of Prisons website now shows Weiner is in the custody of its Residential Re-entry Management office in Brooklyn, New York.
It’s not immediately clear when he was transferred and where he’s currently staying. Emails were sent to the bureau, federal court in New York and Weiner’s lawyer requesting comment.
READ MORE: Anthony Weiner sentenced to 21 months in prison for sexting teen
The bureau website shows Weiner is slated to complete his sentence May 14.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.