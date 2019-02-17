Halifax police, RCMP charge 7 following drug investigation in Cole Harbour

Seven people are facing drug trafficking-related charges after a joint investigation by the Halifax Regional Police and Halifax RCMP.

On Saturday morning, police say, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Flying Cloud Drive in Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia.

During their search, officers seized a large quantity of cocaine, cash, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. They also found a Conducted Energy Weapon and a rifle.

Seven people were arrested at the home without incident.

Three people have been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and numerous firearm charges. They include:

Basil Phillip Colley, 68, of Cole Harbour, N.S.

Kristian William Colley, 19, of Cole Harbour, N.S.

Stephanie Lynn Colley, 43, of Cole Harbour, N.S.

All three remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Feb. 19.

Three other people have been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. They include:

Jayden William Brown, 19, of Lawrencetown, N.S.

Robyn Marie Murphy, 19, of Cole Harbour, N.S.

Robin Ronald Savoie, 19, of Cole Harbour, N.S., who also faces a charge of possession of cannabis.

All three have been released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on April 1.

A Cole Harbour youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and numerous firearm charges.

The youth is set to appear in Halifax Youth Court on Feb. 19.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.