February 16, 2019 12:01 pm

Bridgewater teen facing child pornography charges

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A 17-year-old boy from Bridgewater, N.S., is facing child pornography charges following a search of a home on Friday.

The Bridgewater Police Service says they launched an investigation on Jan. 2 after receiving information that images of child pornography had been posted online.

They executed a search warrant on Friday and seized several electronic devices and media storage devices.

The teen was arrested at the home without incident. He is facing charges of possession of child pornography and making available child pornography.

The suspect was released and is due to appear in Bridgewater youth court at a later date.

