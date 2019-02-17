Man, 25, arrested after shots fired into Danforth bar following fight

A shattered window and shards of broken glass remain at the front entrance of a sports bar in Greektown, after a shooting early Sunday morning.

Police were called to Rivals Sports Pub at the corner of Danforth and Carlaw avenues just after 2:20 a.m. for reports of an altercation inside the bar, after witnesses reported hearing six to seven gunshots.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found evidence of gunfire, according to Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook. A 25-year-old man was arrested a short time later, Douglas-Cooke said.

Police have since identified him as Joshua Maier-McKenzie of Toronto. He is facing several charges including attempted murder, careless use of a firearm and mischief to property.

No other injuries were reported in connection to the incident, police said.

In a release posted Sunday, Toronto police allege Maier-McKenzie fired several shots into the bar, following a fight inside the bar with another man.

Police allege Maier-McKenzie is already wanted in an attempted murder investigation involving a firearm, in connection with an incident that happened in the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East on February 13.

The suspect is also allegedly wanted in connection with a domestic assault investigation which happened on January 31, police said.

Further investigation revealed blood on the sidewalk at a second scene outside the bar, though it was determined that the blood came from the altercation and not the actual shooting, Douglas-Cooke said.

The incident comes seven months after a mass shooting on the Danforth, which left two people dead and 13 others injured.