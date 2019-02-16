Man in hospital after York Boulevard bar shooting in Hamilton
Hamilton police are investigating the city’s 10th shooting of the year.
Police were called to 303 York Boulevard just before 2 a.m. on Saturday for a report of shots fired inside a bar.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital and police say his injuries are non-life threatening.
Police say the investigation is in its early stages and are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Amanda Gill at (905) 546-3818 or to anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
