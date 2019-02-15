Woman shot inside car in west-end Toronto dies
Toronto police say a woman has died in hospital after being shot while inside her vehicle early Sunday morning.
Veronika Mrhova, 24, has been identified as the victim who officers say was shot while sitting inside a white Mercedes-Benz.
Officers say they were called to the area of Park Lawn Road and Lake Shore Boulevard around 7 a.m. with reports of a shooting on February 10.
READ MORE: Woman in critical condition after parking garage shooting in Etobicoke
Mrhova was found without vital signs and was immediately transported to hospital. She died Friday — five days later.
There is no information on suspects but police say two men were seen fleeing the scene in a dark coloured SUV.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.