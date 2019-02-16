Valour FC’s new mascot comes in like a lion

Winnipeg’s newest professional sports team has a new mascot.

Valour Football Club announced the addition of Vic the Lion as the city’s newest fuzzy cheerleader on Saturday.

READ MORE: Valour FC adds Croatian midfielder

Vic, who sports the team’s burgundy jersey, yellow eyes, adorable schnozz and a full head – whoops, we mean mane – of blonde fur, will join the likes of Goldie, Mick E. Moose and Buzz and Boomer to round out the Winnipeg sports mascot family.

Valour FC’s inaugural season will get underway at Investors Group Field later this spring.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!