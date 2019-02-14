Valour FC adds Croatian midfielder

With their first training camp less than three weeks away, Winnipeg professional soccer club added some more international talent on Thursday.

Valour FC announced they’ve signed Croatian midfielder Josip Golubar to a multi-year pact.

Golubar, 33, comes to Winnipeg after playing with NK Varaždin of the Croatian Second Football League since 2017.

“He is a key signing for us,” General Manager and Head Coach Rob Gale said in a media release.

“Bringing his wealth of experience to a new team and a new league and we are delighted he has chosen to join Valour Football club.”

Golubar has over 400 professional games under his belt, including more than 200 matches in the Croatian top division.

He played in Austria in the Burgenland Liga before joining SV Stegersbach in 2008.

While with Stegersbach, he scored five goals in only 15 appearances. The following season he headed home to play for NK Varaždin. He had five goals in 66 matches from 2009-2012.

He then had a brief stint with RNK Split of the Croatian First Football League, before moving on to Zavrč, who at the time were in Slovenia’s first division. From 2012 to 2014 Golubar made 56 appearances where he notched 18 goals. The midfielder then returned to his hometown club where he’s been ever since.

The Canadian Premier League is expected to unveil their schedule by the end of February.

Valour FC will open their first training camp on March 4 in Winnipeg.

Josip Golubar Profile

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6’1”

Birthdate: March 4, 1985

Birthplace: Varaždin, Croatia

Nationality: Croatian

Last Club: NK Varaždin