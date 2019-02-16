Haitian Montrealers ‘sad’ and ‘scared’ for people in Haiti

It’s been about two years since Stelline Metellus Auguste escaped her home in Haiti’s central plateau because of what she calls political unrest.

Watching the images and video coming out of her country now, she says brings back painful memories.

“I have family there — I have a son,” said Metellus Auguste. “He lives out in the country, but still he’s there in Haiti and there’s disorder everywhere in Haiti, in all the cities.”

Violent demonstrations began in Haiti a little over a week ago.

Protesters are demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moïse, something he refuses to do.

“I’m scared for everyone, not just for my family, for friends and the people that live there,” she said. “It’s sad for everyone.”

Since the protests began, several people have been killed.

Haitians in Montreal say it’s hard to watch their country engulfed in violence and unrest.

“All the roads are barricaded, tires in flames, trees down, blocking every every passage,” said Mac Warner. “It’s sad.”

To show support for the people in Haiti, some gathered at the Haitian consulate in downtown Montreal on Saturday afternoon.

They say, they want Haitians to know, they are standing with them in solidarity.

“I cannot be Haitian and just ignore what’s happening there,”said Frantz Andre, one of the organizers affiliated with a committee for people without status.

“I have to be part of the solution, not part of the problem by being silent.”