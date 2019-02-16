Quebecers stranded in Haiti amid violent protests expected back in Canada Saturday

More than 100 Quebec tourists who have been trapped in Haiti due to violent street protests are expected to return to Canada Saturday.

Helicopter evacuations began Saturday morning to transport travellers from a resort hotel on the Caribbean country’s Côte des Arcadins to the airport in the capital of Port-au-Prince.

READ MORE: Concern growing for Quebecers in Haiti as violent protests continue

Air Transat, which sold the tourists the vacation package, is providing the flight back to Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport that is expected to land Saturday evening.

The airline had previously resisted calls to transport the vacationers to the airport, citing issues with both logistics and security.

WATCH: Canadian medical team encounter several blockades while escaping Haiti

Other Canadians stuck in Haiti have also been making their way to the airport by way of helicopter flights or harrowing road journeys.

Protests demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moïse have claimed several lives over the past week.

READ MORE: Canadian embassy closed as violent protests in Haiti trap Quebec tourists

Protesters are angry about skyrocketing inflation and the government’s failure to prosecute embezzlement from a multi-billion Venezuelan program that sent discounted oil to Haiti.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!