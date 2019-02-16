Crime
February 16, 2019

Pictou County man faces animal cruelty charges after injured dog found inside home

A man from Sylvester, N.S., is facing animal cruelty charges after an injured dog was found inside a home on Thursday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they responded to the home on Maple Street after receiving a report of cruelty to animals.

Police say they arrived to find an injured dog inside and in need of medical attention. The dog was the transported to a veterinary clinic for treatment and a 55-year-old man was later arrested.

He is facing charges of causing damage or injury to animals or birds and causing animals or birds unnecessary suffering.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court on April 15.

