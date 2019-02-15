Dartmouth woman charged with animal cruelty after dog found in distress

A Dartmouth woman has been charged with animal cruelty under the Animal Protection Act of Nova Scotia.

The Nova Scotia SPCA says Robin Gray, 58, was charged with causing her dog to be in distress and failing to provide an animal with adequate medical attention when it was wounded or ill.

SPCA officers received a call from Halifax Regional Police on Feb. 7. Police told the SPCA they had found a dog in distress while executing a search warrant at a residence.

According to the SPCA, they arrived at the residence and found a mix-breed dog in distress in need of medical attention. The dog was taken immediately for veterinary care.

“It is important to know that responsible pet ownership includes providing medical treatment for your pet when it is injured or sick,” said chief provincial inspector Jo-Anne Landsburg, in a news release.

The owner has the right to appeal the seizure, but no appeal has been made. The SPCA says the dog will remain in their custody, where it will continue to receive medical treatment and eventually be placed for adoption.

Gray is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on March 13.