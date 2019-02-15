Kawartha Lakes OPP seek purse thief from Fenelon Falls restaurant
A A
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man suspected of theft.
On Thursday, officers attended a restaurant in the Fenelon Falls area in response to a complaint regarding the theft of a purse.
READ MORE: OPP cruisers collide in City of Kawartha Lakes
Police say their investigation has identified a man as a “person of interest” in this incident. On Friday afternoon they released an image.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.