Kawartha Lakes OPP seek purse thief from Fenelon Falls restaurant

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man suspected of theft.

On Thursday, officers attended a restaurant in the Fenelon Falls area in response to a complaint regarding the theft of a purse.

Police say their investigation has identified a man as a “person of interest” in this incident. On Friday afternoon they released an image.

Help needed to identify suspect. #CKLOPP investigating a theft of a purse from a restaurant in Fenelon Falls. Call 1-888-310-1122 if you can identify this person. Purse contained items of sentimental value. ^cl pic.twitter.com/LNd3LQWXgo — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) February 15, 2019

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.

