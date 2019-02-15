Crime
February 15, 2019 4:45 pm
Updated: February 15, 2019 4:48 pm

Kawartha Lakes OPP seek purse thief from Fenelon Falls restaurant

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News
Kawartha Lakes OPP have released an image of a suspect in a theft at a restaurant in Fenelon Falls.

Kawartha Lakes OPP

Kawartha Lakes OPP
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man suspected of theft.

On Thursday, officers attended a restaurant in the Fenelon Falls area in response to a complaint regarding the theft of a purse.

Police say their investigation has identified a man as a “person of interest” in this incident.  On Friday afternoon they released an image.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.

Global News
