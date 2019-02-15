Hitchhiking cat known as the ‘boss’ of Nova Scotia store
There’s a cat in Amherst, N.S., whose curiosity and sense of adventure has taken him on some pretty wild rides.
Hunter is the resident cat at the Shur Gain Feeds & Needs store.
“He was brought to the store to help with customer engagement,” said manager Tara Partridge.
Hunter was adopted from a local shelter about eight years ago.
Partridge says he pretty much rules the roost at the store and the customers.
“They say, ‘Where’s the boss?’ They refer to him as the boss,” she said.
In some ways, she says he is a typical cat and can be aloof at times.
But there is something a little odd and “uncatlike” about Hunter.
He can often be seen roaming around out in the parking lot, like he’s on the lookout.
“He’s known to jump into vehicles. That is because he loves going for drives,” Partridge said.
In fact, Hunter is a little obsessed with road trips, so much so, that Partridge says he likes to sneak into customer’s cars to go for joy rides.
“He will sit right up front and look out the window and he’s gone for drives and then he’s brought back,” she said.
This cat comes back all right, and customers have learned they better check for an extra passenger on board.
His biggest adventure yet is when he snuck out of the loading dock doors and quietly slinked into a feed delivery truck.
“And ended up at our Summerside store in P.E.I. A whole other province away,” Partridge said.
Maybe he was just trying to make sure the delivery arrived on time. After all, he was hired to enhance customer service.
