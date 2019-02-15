Brad Pitt producing new Chris Cornell documentary

There’s a new documentary in the works revolving around the life of late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, according to Variety.

Brad Pitt — who was a close friend of Cornell’s — has tapped on to produce the untitled project with the singer’s widow, Vicky Cornell.

The duo have signed on with Film 45, an Emmy award-winning production company owned by American filmmaker Peter Berg (Battleship, Patriot’s Day).

Berg, 54, will serve as the film’s director.

Cornell founded Soundgarden in 1984 with lead guitarist Kim Thayil. The band released six albums overall. They broke up in 1997 and reformed in 2010. Soundgarden’s seminal single, Black Hole Sun, marked them as pioneers of the grunge scene.

As of this writing, Soundgarden have not confirmed a reunion, but the three surviving members have expressed interest to get back onto the music scene — whether that be as Soundgarden is unclear.

“We would certainly love to try to continue to do something together,” bassist Ben Shepherd said in a recent interview following the unveiling of a commemorative Cornell statue in Seattle.

The ‘I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell’ concert was the first step towards that reunion for the surviving members of Soundgarden. They performed a powerful 45-minute set, featuring some of their most popular songs.

Thousands of dedicated rockers filled The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on the night of Jan. 16 to attend the sold-out extravaganza.

The long-awaited show invited an all-star cast of musicians to celebrate the life of the late and legendary Cornell, who tragically passed away at the age of 52, on May 17, 2017.

While the concert was launched ultimately to honour the legacy and music of Cornell, it also served as a fundraiser for the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation.

All proceeds were split between the research charity and the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation — which was founded by the singer and his wife. It was launched as a foundation that protects and provides for vulnerable and neglected children around the globe.

Throughout his life, Cornell was focused on making music.

He helped create Temple of the Dog, the group that eventually became Pearl Jam. He also fronted Audioslave with members of Rage Against the Machine. What followed was his impactful solo career.

As of this writing, there’s no scheduled release date for Berg’s documentary. Updates can be found on the official Film 45 website.

