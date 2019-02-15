Section of Pembina Highway to temporarily close starting Friday

A popular route for commuters in Winnipeg will be closed starting on Friday.

Northbound and southbound Pembina Highway will be closed between Jubilee Avenue and Stafford Street.

The closure begins Friday at 8 p.m. and lasts until Tuesday at 4 a.m.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Foundation offers $5 million for faster archive, bridge construction

The City says round-the-clock construction will take place for the new transitway over the Pembina Bridge.

To improve traffic flow, the City has restricted parking on nearby streets; eastbound on Jubilee Street between Nassau Street South and Osborne Street, and northbound on Osborne Street next to the Brandon Avenue intersection.

READ MORE: Winnipeg road construction — the top 5 routes slowing down drivers

For alternative routes, the City suggests using Waverly Street, Kenaston Boulevard and Osborne Street.

Winnipeggers looking to bike or walk in the area will be restricted to the east sidewalk.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!