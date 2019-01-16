Winnipeg Foundation offers $5 million for faster archive, bridge construction

The Winnipeg Foundation has announced a major funding offer to the city, in hopes of speeding up two city infrastructure projects.

The Foundation offered Winnipeg up to $5 million, to go towards creating a bridge from pedestrians and bikers between downtown and Osborne Village.

“A new pedestrian and cycling bridge connecting downtown and Osborne Village will provide a direct, safe and convenient connection for walking and biking that plugs into the City’s growing active transportation network,” said Rick Frost, CEO of The Winnipeg Foundation.

It would also go towards renovating the William Street library to create a community archive.

“A Community Archives could teach the social and Indigenous history of our city, including those parts of the story not adequately captured in archival documents,” Frost said.

The foundation hopes to speed up these two projects in hopes of seeing them done in time to mark the foundation’s centennial in 2021.